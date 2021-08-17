Germany to Send 2 More Evacuation Jets to Afghanistan on Tuesday - Maas

Germany will send two more military jets to Afghanistan from neighboring Uzbekistan on Tuesday to airlift its nationals and local support staff to safety, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Germany will send two more military jets to Afghanistan from neighboring Uzbekistan on Tuesday to airlift its nationals and local support staff to safety, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"We plan to send two more evacuation jets [to Afghanistan].

They will leave from Tashkent," he told a news conference.

Maas estimated that a hundred Germans remained stranded on the military side of Kabul's international airport, but he stressed that the security situation there was stable.