Germany to Send Additional 4 Leopard 2A6 Tanks to Ukraine - Defense Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Berlin will send four more Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry said on Friday.

In late January, Germany committed to sending 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kiev.

"German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made a decision to provide Ukraine with four more Leopard 2A6 tanks of the Bundeswehr (German armed forces)," the ministry said in a tweet.

Together with other countries, the total number of tanks supplied to Ukraine will amount to 30, which equals a tank battalion, the ministry explained.