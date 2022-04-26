Germany to Send Some 50 Cheetah Anti-Aircraft Systems to Ukraine - US Defense Secretary

Germany will send some 50 Cheetah anti-aircraft weapon systems to Ukraine to boost the country's military capabilities amid Russia's special operation there, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday

"I think it is significant that, you know, Germany announced that it was going to provide 50 cheetahs systems. I think those systems will provide real capability for Ukraine," Austin said during a press conference after the ministerial meeting on Ukraine by allied and partner nations at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.