Germany To Send Troops To Niger On Counter-Terrorist Mission - Government Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Germany to Send Troops to Niger on Counter-Terrorist Mission - Government Spokesperson

Germany will deploy 60 soldiers to the west-African country of Niger, within the framework of the European Union's mission, German Government Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Germany will deploy 60 soldiers to the west-African country of Niger, within the framework of the European Union's mission, German Government Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.

"The government decided today that the Bundeswehr (Germany's armed forces) will participate in the EU's training mission in Niger," he said during a press conference.

He added that a total of 60 soldiers would be sent to the African country after the specialized parliamentary commission approved of the step.

Hebestreit explained that the mandate for participating in the mission will be valid until May 31, saying the main goal of the mission would be supporting Niger's army in fight against terrorism.

Apart from the mission in Niger, German troops at the moment take part in four missions in Africa - in South Sudan, two missions Mali and Western Sahara - with three of them being carried out under the aegis of the United Nations and one under the EU's mission.

