Germany To Send Warships To Indo-Pacific In 2024 Amid Standoff With China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Germany will send two warships to the Indo-Pacific in 2024, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Sunday, citing the need to uphold "rules-based international order."

NATO allies have been bolstering their presence in the region after the US-led military alliance labeled China a security challenge last year.

"The German Federal Government sent a frigate to the Indo-Pacific in 2021, and will again, in 2024, deploy maritime assets ” this time a frigate and a supply ship ” to the region," Pistorius said in Singapore.

The minister stressed that the deployment was not directed at any nation and was aimed at protecting sea lines of communication. He said the 2021 deployment was in response to tensions on the Korean peninsula.

"These deployments ” I want to make this very clear ” are not directed against any nation," he said.

The German defense minister said Berlin was committed to contributing to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and would increase its engagement in the region in the coming years.

