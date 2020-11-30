UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Set Up National Reserve Of Medical Products In Light Of COVID - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Germany to Set Up National Reserve of Medical Products in Light of COVID - Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Germany will create a national reserve of medicines and protective and medical equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday following a government meeting.

"The German health care system needs to be even more resilient to such crises, so the government today decided to create a national reserve in the health care sector," Spahn told reporters, adding that it will mainly include protective suits and masks, ventilators and medicines.

As part of the decision, Germany will set up 19 storage facilities, which will be filled with existing equipment and medicines in 2021. This reserve is set to ensure the health care system's operation in a pandemic situation within six months, the minister said, adding that it is planned to allocate 1 billion Euros ($1.2 billion) for this purpose next year.

Spahn also said that the first phase, which provides for the creation of the necessary infrastructure, was set to be implemented in 2021.

Related Topics

German Germany Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

51 minutes ago

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power tr ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

2 hours ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

2 hours ago

UN lauds UAE logistical support to airlift emergen ..

2 hours ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.