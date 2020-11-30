Germany to Set Up National Reserve of Medical Products in Light of COVID - Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Germany will create a national reserve of medicines and protective and medical equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday following a government meeting.

"The German health care system needs to be even more resilient to such crises, so the government today decided to create a national reserve in the health care sector," Spahn told reporters, adding that it will mainly include protective suits and masks, ventilators and medicines.

As part of the decision, Germany will set up 19 storage facilities, which will be filled with existing equipment and medicines in 2021. This reserve is set to ensure the health care system's operation in a pandemic situation within six months, the minister said, adding that it is planned to allocate 1 billion Euros ($1.2 billion) for this purpose next year.

Spahn also said that the first phase, which provides for the creation of the necessary infrastructure, was set to be implemented in 2021.