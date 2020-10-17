UrduPoint.com
Germany To Share OPCW's Report On Navalny With Other Member States - UK Delegation

Sat 17th October 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Germany has decided to share the technical report of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny with other members of the organization, the UK Delegation to OPCW said on Friday.

"Welcome [Germany's] decision to share the OPCW's technical report on #Navalny poisoning with OPCW member states. The UK will work with others to stop this ever happening again. #Novichok," the United Kingdom's delegation tweeted.

The Russian opposition figure was hospitalized in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after feeling unwell during a domestic flight. While Russian doctors found no traces of poisons in his samples, Germany ” where Navalny was subsequently transported for treatment ” claims to have evidence of his poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group.

In response, Russia has demanded that Germany provide evidence and make case materials available to Russian investigators.

The OPCW technical assistance mission said it had found traces of a cholinesterase inhibitor that has biomarkers similar to the toxic substances listed in the Annex on Chemicals to the Chemical Weapons Convention in Navalny's samples. However, this substance has not so far been listed in the document. The findings were made available to Germany, the OPCW said.

