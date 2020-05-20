UrduPoint.com
Germany To Shield Health Companies From Non-EU Investors: Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:49 PM

Germany to shield health companies from non-EU investors: ministry

Germany on Wednesday moved to shield health companies from being snapped up by investors from outside the European Union, after the coronavirus pandemic exposed problems with the supplies of medical products and protective gear

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Germany on Wednesday moved to shield health companies from being snapped up by investors from outside the European Union, after the coronavirus pandemic exposed problems with the supplies of medical products and protective gear.

"In the future, there will be a notification requirement if a company outside the EU seeks a stake of more than 10 percent in a German company that develops or manufactures vaccines, medication, personal protective gear (such as face masks) or medical devices in the handling of highly infectious diseases (including respiratory devices)," said the economy ministry in a statement.

