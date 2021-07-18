UrduPoint.com
Germany To Spend Over $350Mln On Aid To Flood Victims - Finance Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Germany will need at least 300 million Euros ($354 million) to help flood victims after a deluge swept western states this week, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told the German Bild daily on Sunday.

"During the last flooding, more than 300 million euros was needed. So, we will need about the same amount now," he said in an interview.

This is on top of billions of euros required to rebuild communities after devastating flash floods left towns and villages in pieces, killing at least 157 people across Germany.

"We must create a framework for a reconstruction program to help rebuild homes, streets and bridges. As we can tell from the latest catastrophe, we are talking about billions of euros," Scholz added.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said the cabinet would meet on Wednesday to put together a relief aid package. Scholz, her deputy, said that emergency assistance should reach those affected by the end of July.

