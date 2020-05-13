UrduPoint.com
Germany To Start Easing Control At Borders On May 16 - Interior Minister

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:08 PM

Germany to Start Easing Control at Borders on May 16 - Interior Minister

Germany will switch to selective checks on the border with Austria, Switzerland, and France on Saturday, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Germany will switch to selective checks on the border with Austria, Switzerland, and France on Saturday, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Wednesday.

"The control will be relaxed at all areas on the border with France, Switzerland and Austria on May 16.

All checkpoints will be opened, the number of open checkpoints was reduced in the last few weeks to ensure control ... The control will be selective rather than systematic. This is important, this is what the current situation with pandemic allows us to do, to be able to do selective checks," Seehofer said.

