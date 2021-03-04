UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Start Easing COVID-Related Restrictions From March 8 - Merkel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:20 AM

Germany to Start Easing COVID-Related Restrictions From March 8 - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The German authorities have agreed to begin easing coronavirus-related restrictions from March 8 in regions with low incidence of the disease, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after COVID-19 consultations with heads of regions.

"From March 8, retail stores can be opened in regions with an incidence below 50 [new cases per week per 100,000 population], with an incidence higher - through online ordering," Merkel said.

"Also, with an incidence higher than 50, museums, galleries, zoos and botanical gardens can be opened if... the visit is documented, "she said.

Related Topics

German Visit Angela Merkel March From

Recent Stories

Arab foreign ministers re-affirm support for UAE&# ..

2 hours ago

UAE calls for consolidating joint Arab action in f ..

3 hours ago

Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Re ..

4 hours ago

Czech Republic Refuses to Purchase India-Produced ..

4 hours ago

Russia's Su-27 Escorts 2 US Bombers Over Baltic Se ..

4 hours ago

CEJ- IBA, RINSTRA sign MoU to build capacity for d ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.