Germany To Start Lifting Covid Curbs: Scholz

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Germany will start rolling back most of its coronavirus curbs as the country's falling infection rate suggests the Omicron-fuelled wave has peaked, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday after talks with regional leaders.

The country will embark on a three-step plan to gradually remove "a large part of the current restrictions" by March 20, Scholz told reporters, adding however that Germans must keep wearing face masks and stay cautious because "the pandemic is not over".

