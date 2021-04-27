Germany to Start Mass Vaccination by June - Merkel

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised on Monday that prioritization of people for vaccination by age group would end in June.

"We will be able to stop prioritizing people by group in June or a bit later. This does not mean that everyone will be vaccinated, rather everyone will be able to make an appointment," she said.

Merkel, who spoke to the press after meeting with state governors, said that everyone who wants to be vaccinated against the coronavirus will get a shot by fall, provided that all stockpiled vaccines are effective.

"With the volumes that we have ordered, we will make sure that everyone will have an opportunity to be vaccinated by the end of summer," she told a news conference.

Germany is actively studying the impact of coronavirus variants on vaccine efficacy, Merkel said, including of the mutation that has been driving infection numbers upwards in India.