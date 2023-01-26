Germany to Start Training of Ukrainian Military With Marder IFVs in Coming Days - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Training of the Ukrainian military involving Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) will begin in Munster in the coming days, before the end of January, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.

"Training of Ukrainian forces with Marder infantry fighting vehicles will begin in the near future in Munster. As far as I know ” in the coming days, before the end of January," Pistorius told reporters, as broadcast by the Welt broadcaster.