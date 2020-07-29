Germany to Stop Exporting Weapons, Dual-Use Products to Hong Kong - Foreign Minister Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Germany, as part of the European Union's reaction to China's national security law for Hong Kong, will stop exporting weapons and dual-use goods to the region, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

Commenting on the adoption by the foreign ministers of a package of measures against the actions of the Chinese authorities, Maas said Europe "must speak with one voice" if it wanted to uphold its values and principles in relations "with such powers as China."

"Regarding Germany, we have already begun to make the first steps. For me, this also means that we immediately stop the export of weaponry and sensitive dual-use products to Hong Kong, and Hong Kong itself will be treated in this context as the rest of China," he said.