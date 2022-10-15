UrduPoint.com

Germany To Strengthen Security Of Critical Infrastructure - Interior Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Germany will improve the protection of critical infrastructure amid sabotage at Nord Stream pipelines and damage to the Deutsche Bahn network, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Germany will improve the protection of critical infrastructure amid sabotage at Nord Stream pipelines and damage to the Deutsche Bahn network, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Saturday.

"The security of our critical infrastructure has the highest priority," Faeser said in an interview with German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung.

Security agencies are taking "additional protective measures where required," Faeser noted, adding that the protection of maritime infrastructure has been enhanced by a significant increase in the presence of the Federal police at sea.

Later this year, Faeser will present new critical infrastructure law to the cabinet.

According to her, operators of critical facilities will be required to provide security against such threats as natural disasters, terrorism, sabotage, and human error.

The incidents with Nord Stream and the Deutsche Bahn power grid have clearly shown that the situation has changed for the worse, Faeser added.

Last Saturday, German railway company Deutsche Bahn reported technical malfunctions, which caused a temporary halt of long-distance trains in Germany's north. Later, the company said that the suspension of the railway transport operation was caused by sabotage.

