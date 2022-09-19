Germany to Supply Ukraine With Additional Military Equipment - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Germany will supply Ukraine with two more MARS II multiple launch rocket systems, 50 Dingo armored vehicles and four Panzerhaubitze self-propelled howitzers as a sign of support for Kiev amid Russia's military operation in the country, the German Defence Ministry said on Monday.

"We keep our promises! Two more Mars II missile launchers and 50 Dingos, will be delivered to Ukraine," the ministry wrote on its Twitter, adding that in this way, Berlin continued to assist Kiev in its fight against Russia.

The German authorities have also decided to supply Ukraine with four more Panzerhaubitze self-propelled howitzers, including a set of ammunition, despite the tense situation with material resources in their own country.

The new delivery will bring the total number of the systems sent to Kiev jointly by Berlin and Amsterdam to 22, with 14 of them being German.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.