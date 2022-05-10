UrduPoint.com

Germany To Supply Ukraine With Modern Tanks, Howitzers - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Germany will supply Ukraine with modern tanks and howitzers, and in parallel will begin training of the Ukrainian military personnel, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday

"The next step will be (supply of) highly modern tanks and howitzers, which means that we can use them to defend against drones ...

Germany and the Netherlands will be able to supply these howitzers together, because one country cannot supply everything, because Germany has a shortage (of howitzers). But Germany will provide seven (howitzers), and we will now begin the training (of Ukrainian personnel) that is necessary for this," Baerbock said during a press conference in Kiev.

The military equipment will be delivered before the end of the training of the Ukrainian military, Baerbock added.

