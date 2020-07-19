UrduPoint.com
Germany To Take In 24 Families Of Migrants In Greece Who Require Medical Help - Berlin

Germany to Take in 24 Families of Migrants in Greece Who Require Medical Help - Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The first 24 families of migrants in Greece who have children in need of medical care will arrive in Germany next week, Steve Alter, a spokesman for the German Interior Ministry said on Sunday, adding that the country would accept a total of 243 children along with their families.

"The Federal Minister [of the Interior of Germany Horst] Seehofer has decided that 243 children in need of treatment will be accepted [in Germany] from Greece along with the members of their families. The arrival of the first 24 families in [the central German city of] Kassel is scheduled for next Friday," Alter wrote on Twitter.

The spokesman added that the families would then move to nine federal states.

As part of an EU-led plan for the equitable distribution of migrant arrivals, several EU states have already accepted unaccompanied migrant children from Greece. Under the plan, EU nations have agreed to share in the relocation efforts of up to 1,600 minors. Germany, Luxembourg, France, the United Kingdom and Finland have all taken in children, but the numbers are still insignificant.

