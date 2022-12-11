UrduPoint.com

Germany To Tighten Gun Laws Due To Recently Exposed Coup Plot - Interior Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2022 | 08:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Germany will tighten its gun-carrying law over concerns about a previously planned coup d'etat, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the German Prosecutor General's Office said the police arrested 22 members and three supporters of an alleged terrorist organization that was plotting to overthrow the existing German government. Former German lawmaker and member of the AfD right-wing party Birgit Malsack-Winkemann was among those arrested.

"At least 1050 citizens have had their gun permits revoked. In this regard, we need maximum pressure from all authorities. Thus, we will also further tighten the gun law in the near future," the minister said on Twitter.

According to the minister, the state is not dealing with "harmless cranks," but with suspects of terrorism.

On Wednesday, Der Spiegel reported that an extremist organization was planning to take control of the Bundestag and arrest its members. This act was supposed to spark riots all over the country and lead to the creation of a transition military government under Heinrich XIII Prince of Reuss, a 71-year-old German nobleman.

This government would have started negotiations on Germany's place in the world with the victors of the World War II, namely Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom and France. The German police confiscated pistols, swords, helmets and gold from the arrested extremists, according to local media.

