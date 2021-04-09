UrduPoint.com
Germany To Tighten National Coronavirus Law: Govt

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 03:39 PM

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :German leaders have agreed to tighten the national coronavirus law, a government spokeswoman said Friday, in a move to hand the central government more power in the face of a political stalemate over lockdown measures.

"Germany is in the middle of a third wave, so the Federal government and the states have agreed to add to the national legislation," Chancellor Angela Merkel's deputy spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told reporters.

"The aim here is to create uniform national rules," she added, explaining that the law change would be put before cabinet on Tuesday next week.

