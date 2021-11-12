Germany to Toughen COVID-19 Travel Limits for Austria From Sunday

(@imziishan)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Germany will add Austria to the list of high-risk COVID-19 areas, mandating a quarantine for unvaccinated travelers starting Sunday, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

"Yes, we can confirm this. We need to do this because of the incidence and infection dynamics," the outgoing minister told a news conference on Friday.

Those who have not been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 will have to go into self-isolation for up to 10 days upon arrival, or five days if they test negatively for the virus.

Germany removed the neighbor from the restrictions list in June but started putting separate regions back on it as a fourth wave of the pandemic hit Europe in the fall. Germany saw daily cases rise to an all-time high of 50,000 on Thursday.