Open Menu

Germany To Withdraw From Project On Leopard Tank Maintenance Hub In Poland - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Germany to Withdraw From Project on Leopard Tank Maintenance Hub in Poland - Reports

Germany will withdraw from the project for the construction of a maintenance hub for Leopard 2 tanks in Poland due to Warsaw's inflated expectations regarding maintenance payment, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing sources

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Germany will withdraw from the project for the construction of a maintenance hub for Leopard 2 tanks in Poland due to Warsaw's inflated expectations regarding maintenance payment, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Berlin wants the tanks to be repaired as close to the Ukrainian border as possible, but Poland has set what Germany described as unreasonable prices for maintenance of the military equipment, the newspaper reported.

The German Defense Ministry will officially announce its withdrawal from the project in the coming days, the report said.

In mid-June, Polish envoy to NATO Tomasz Szatkowski said that Warsaw and Berlin were planning to set up a repair center for German-made Leopard battle tanks in Poland's southern city of Gliwice in the near future.

Szatkowski said Poland was also interested in servicing US-made Abrams tanks.

However, in July, German magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing sources, that Berlin and Warsaw had failed to reach a consensus on a final draft of the hub agreement, as Poland demanded over 100,000 Euros ($110,000) for maintenance of one tank as part of the Primary assessment. For comparison, in Germany, the cost of such work does not usually exceed 12,000 euros per tank, the report said.

Related Topics

NATO German Germany Berlin Gliwice Warsaw Poland Tank Hub July Border From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi grieves over deaths in Bhati Gate a ..

20 minutes ago
 Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor ..

Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

20 minutes ago
 Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chi ..

Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chief

20 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terror attack in Zhob Cant ..

18 minutes ago
 NA body lauds performance of national archives for ..

NA body lauds performance of national archives for presenting record

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Jhang, Kasur to check flood ..

18 minutes ago
President Dr Arif Alvi calls upon int'l community ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls upon int'l community to ensure resolution of J&K di ..

18 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against violation of support pr ..

Crackdown launched against violation of support price of cotton

18 minutes ago
 Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational q ..

Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational qualification programme

33 minutes ago
 Senate body discusses standard of nursing institut ..

Senate body discusses standard of nursing institutions

32 minutes ago
 PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of inst ..

PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of institutions' auctioning: Marriyum ..

32 minutes ago
 Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispu ..

Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispute Resolution: AJK President

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World