Germany to withdraw some troops from Iraq: ministry

(@imziishan)

Germany will withdraw some of its troops deployed as part of the anti-IS coalition in Iraq, the ministry said Tuesday, in the latest fallout over the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Germany will withdraw some of its troops deployed as part of the anti-IS coalition in Iraq, the ministry said Tuesday, in the latest fallout over the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

About 30 soldiers stationed in Baghdad and Taji will be moved to Jordan and Kuwait, a defence ministry spokesman told AFP, adding that the withdrawal will "begin shortly".