UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Withdraw Some Troops From Iraq: Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:13 PM

Germany to withdraw some troops from Iraq: ministry

Germany will withdraw some of its troops deployed as part of the anti-IS coalition in Iraq, the ministry said Tuesday, in the latest fallout over the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Germany will withdraw some of its troops deployed as part of the anti-IS coalition in Iraq, the ministry said Tuesday, in the latest fallout over the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

About 30 soldiers stationed in Baghdad and Taji will be moved to Jordan and Kuwait, a defence ministry spokesman told AFP, adding that the withdrawal will "begin shortly".

Related Topics

Drone Iraq Kuwait Germany Baghdad Top

Recent Stories

PM is expected to visit Malaysia at the end of thi ..

5 minutes ago

Iran designates US forces 'terrorists' for killing ..

1 minute ago

Stephens blasts Brisbane organisers over 'respect' ..

8 minutes ago

PTA Cricket League (PCL) Held in Islamabad

30 minutes ago

Istanbul Airport Temporarily Closed After Passenge ..

8 minutes ago

S. Korea Relocates Patriot Missile System From Cou ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.