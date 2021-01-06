UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Toughens, Extends Virus Lockdown Until End-January

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:01 AM

Germany toughens, extends virus lockdown until end-January

Germany on Tuesday prolonged and toughened up its partial lockdown with tighter limits on social contacts, as Europe's top economy struggles with stubbornly high coronavirus infections

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Germany on Tuesday prolonged and toughened up its partial lockdown with tighter limits on social contacts, as Europe's top economy struggles with stubbornly high coronavirus infections.

Schools, leisure and sporting facilities and most shops will remain shut through to January 31, Chancellor Angela Merkel said after talks with leaders of Germany's 16 states.

And people will be allowed to meet up with only one other individual from another household under the new rules, instead of five people previously.

Related Topics

Europe Germany Angela Merkel January From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long ..

20 minutes ago

Pak economy regains pre-Covid trajectory : SBP Rep ..

20 minutes ago

Formula E season to start in Saudi Arabia

1 minute ago

UN silence over plight of Indian minorities regret ..

1 minute ago

OPEC Confirms Only Russia, Kazakhstan Allowed to B ..

26 minutes ago

Biden Plans to Invite More Former Obama Senior Off ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.