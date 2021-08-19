UrduPoint.com

Germany, Turkey Discuss Safety For Refugees From Afghanistan - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

Germany, Turkey Discuss Safety for Refugees From Afghanistan - Defense Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and her Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, held a phone call on Thursday to discuss issues pertaining to the safety of evacuees from Afghanistan.

"With regard to the safety of local [Afghan] employees, this morning I held a phone talk with my Turkish counterpart. Efforts are currently being made at the political level, including the level of foreign ministries of all countries in Doha and in others," Kramp-Karrenbauer told the leadership of the German military contingent in Kabul.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Many countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some pledged to take in their Afghan staff as well.

