Germany, UK Cannot Send Fighters To Ukraine As They Have None - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Germany and the United Kingdom cannot start supplying modern fighter jets to Ukraine, as there is neither training capacity, nor the jets themselves, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday

"We can't play an active role in the coalition (on jets supplies), because we neither have training facilities nor aircraft themselves. In addition, the final decision, as far as I know, should still come from the White House - whether it is possible to supply F-16 fighters at all," he said at a joint conference with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace in Berlin.

Pistorius also said that the countries do not have F-16s and they are not going to supply Kiev with Eurofighter Typhoons, adding that these fighters will not solve all problems "by magic."

Additionally, the German minister reiterated that Berlin will concentrate on the current supplies and repairs of what can be immediately used on the battlefield, such as air defense systems, battle tanks and other weaponry.

"There is no use if we send Ukraine things that will be impossible to use after three months as there will be no materials, competences and restoration opportunities," he said.

On Monday, the United Kingdom said that it would start training Ukrainian pilots in the summer, and continue negotiations with other nations on jets supplies for the conflict-hit country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed the creation of a coalition of countries that are willing to supply Kiev with fighters. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that eventually the country will "get everything."

