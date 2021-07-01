MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Germany and the United Kingdom welcomed Ethiopia's declaration of ceasefire in Tigray and urged all warring parties to grant humanitarian access to the famine-stricken northern region.

"We welcome the news that the Ethiopian government has called ceasefire for the Tigray region. A pause in fighting is long overdue and is needed to provide food to people at risk of starvation," the German foreign ministry said.

The UK Foreign Office urged all other parties to the conflict, which broke out in November, to make similar announcements to allow unfettered humanitarian access to at least 353,000 facing "famine conditions." It said 5.2 million were in need of food, with 2 million beyond the reach of aid.

Both countries said that Eritrean troops should leave Tigray and that international humanitarian law should be upheld.

"It is crucial that there is a political process for all parties to find a long term resolution to the conflict in Tigray," a UK Foreign Office spokesperson was quoted as saying in a press statement.

The Ethiopian government threatened to send troops back into the devastated northern region on Wednesday, shortly after announcing the unilateral ceasefire.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace prize winner, mounted an offensive on the region to remove the ruling Tigray People's Liberation Front last fall, making swift gains and capturing the main city of Mekelle. The stronghold was retaken by rebels this week.