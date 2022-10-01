CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Germany is unable to independently decide on the acceptance of Ukraine's application for NATO membership via fast-track procedure as the move requires the approval of all 30 member countries of the military alliance, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday.

Lambrecht is currently paying a visit to Moldova.

"Ukraine may certainly choose an alliance to join to feel free, but Germany cannot independently make a decision without any consultations with the allies. All discussions concerning the fast-tracking of Ukraine's accession to NATO will be held with 30 member countries," Lambrecht told a briefing.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying to join NATO in an expedited manner.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in earlier remarks that Ukraine's bid to join NATO should be addressed at another time.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on Zelenskyy's statement, reiterated the alliance's position on the right of each country to determine its own path and on NATO's "open door" policy, but emphasized that the alliance would concentrate its efforts on assisting Ukraine to defend itself.