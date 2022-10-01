UrduPoint.com

Germany Unable To Independently Approve Ukraine's NATO Bid - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Germany Unable to Independently Approve Ukraine's NATO Bid - Defense Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Germany is unable to independently decide on the acceptance of Ukraine's application for NATO membership via fast-track procedure as the move requires the approval of all 30 member countries of the military alliance, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday.

Lambrecht is currently paying a visit to Moldova.

"Ukraine may certainly choose an alliance to join to feel free, but Germany cannot independently make a decision without any consultations with the allies. All discussions concerning the fast-tracking of Ukraine's accession to NATO will be held with 30 member countries," Lambrecht told a briefing.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying to join NATO in an expedited manner.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in earlier remarks that Ukraine's bid to join NATO should be addressed at another time.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on Zelenskyy's statement, reiterated the alliance's position on the right of each country to determine its own path and on NATO's "open door" policy, but emphasized that the alliance would concentrate its efforts on assisting Ukraine to defend itself.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine German Visit Germany Alliance Moldova May All

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of her maternity clothe ..

Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of her maternity clothes brands

32 minutes ago
 China announces over $90mln assistance so far for ..

China announces over $90mln assistance so far for Pakistan: Nong Rong

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the ..

Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the series with magnificent 88 no ..

3 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investiga ..

Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investigate leaked cipher

3 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: P ..

Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: PM

4 hours ago
 Govt announces significant decrease in POL prices

Govt announces significant decrease in POL prices

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.