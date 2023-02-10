UrduPoint.com

Germany Unaware Of Netherlands' Intent To Send Ukraine Leopard 2 Tanks - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Germany Unaware of Netherlands' Intent to Send Ukraine Leopard 2 Tanks - Defense Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Berlin has no information regarding the Netherlands' intention to supply 18 Leopard 2 tanks leased from Germany to Ukraine, German Defense Ministry spokesman Arne Collatz said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, several media reported that the Netherlands would not be able to supply tanks to Kiev due to the German government's refusal to grant its approval.

"We have no information that the Dutch want to transfer these arms to Ukraine," he said at a regular briefing.

Collatz also said that the Netherlands leased 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks from Germany, and, according to the leasing agreement, they would retain the ownership of these vehicles, provided that they are fully integrated into the Dutch armed forces.

In late January, the German government announced it would send 14 Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine. In the near future, Germany will prepare two battalions of around 60 tanks in total for Kiev. Besides, Berlin agreed to provide re-export licenses for other countries willing to supply these German-made tanks. Ukrainian tank crews are expected to start their training in Germany soon.

