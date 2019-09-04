(@imziishan)

The German Foreign Ministry has not received from the Russian embassy requests regarding documents of the man suspected of killing a Georgian citizen in Berlin last month, the spokeswoman for the ministry, Maria Adebahr, said on Wednesday

"I cannot say anything about such requests on the part of the Russian embassy," Adebahr said at a briefing, asked whether Russian diplomats had inquired to the German Foreign Ministry regarding the suspect's travel documents.

Police said on August 24 that they had detained a Russian national suspected of murdering a Georgian in a park in Berlin's central Moabit district a day before.

The victim reportedly died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Media reports soon appeared suggesting that the shooting bore the traces of a planned murder by a professional who might have been hired by a foreign power or criminals. Further reports pointed to the Russian government. The spokesman for the Russian president has denied Moscow's involvement.