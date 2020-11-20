UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Unaware Of Trump's Attendance Plans At Upcoming G20 Summit - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Germany Unaware of Trump's Attendance Plans at Upcoming G20 Summit - Source

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Germany has no information suggesting that US President Donald Trump will not attend the G20 summit on the weekend, a high-ranking official of the German Chancellery told journalists on Friday.

There were media reports in the past few days suggesting that Trump might choose not to attend the summit in light of the ongoing uncertainty in the US electoral process and the ensuing reputational aspects.

G20 summit is scheduled to take place via video conferencing from November 21-22. The agenda is expected to cover the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, financial politics, Africa support, and the development of global economy and trade.

Related Topics

Africa German Trump Germany November Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ski Dubai wins ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort ..

1 minute ago

U.S. Government And Women’s Business Opportunity ..

38 minutes ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

39 minutes ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

42 minutes ago

‘I’ll take advice but final decision will be m ..

43 minutes ago

KP govt refuses PDM to hold public rally in Peshaw ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.