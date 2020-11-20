(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Germany has no information suggesting that US President Donald Trump will not attend the G20 summit on the weekend, a high-ranking official of the German Chancellery told journalists on Friday.

There were media reports in the past few days suggesting that Trump might choose not to attend the summit in light of the ongoing uncertainty in the US electoral process and the ensuing reputational aspects.

G20 summit is scheduled to take place via video conferencing from November 21-22. The agenda is expected to cover the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, financial politics, Africa support, and the development of global economy and trade.