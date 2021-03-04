Germany Unlikely to Talk US Out of Sanctioning Nord Stream 2 Gas Link - Lawmakers

Germany's chances of having the new US administration lift crippling sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are low, given its meek response so far, German lawmakers told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Germany's chances of having the new US administration lift crippling sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are low, given its meek response so far, German lawmakers told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The German government said in a written response to a parliamentary query that it wanted to discuss the way ahead for the Russian gas link construction with the US, although it did not rule out that a new round of restrictions could target a state-owned foundation in support of the project.

Steffen Kotre, an AfD spokesman at the German parliament's economic affairs and energy committee, said the chance of Germany persuading the US to scrap sanctions on the natural gas pipeline were "low."

"For years, the Federal government has not been willing and able to consistently protect and defend this important project. Democrats and Republicans are united against it. There is little room for maneuver even for the most well-meaning president," he said.

Berlin has recently criticized Washington for encroaching on the European sovereignty after the US State Department said it was reviewing potential "sanctionable activity" by firms involved in the gas project.

This may include companies sitting under the foundation's umbrella.

Kotre described sanctions on the foundation, which was announced in January by the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, as a new level of escalation.

"It would be an attack on state institutions. Whether [Berlin] cares about this is another matter, after all, the federal government has proven to be a toothless tiger in this matter for years," he said.

Leif-Erik Holm, an AfD member of the economic affairs and energy committee, said one could not expect much from Germany when it came to shielding the crucial energy project from extraterritorial sanctions.

"The companies are now withdrawing voluntarily because they fear retaliatory sanctions from the US government. Is that what political support looks like? Definitely not," he argued.

Holm added that the US did not need to get any more specific with new sanctions, considered that threatening letters have been enough to delay the construction of the pipeline for years and force Gazprom's partner companies to quit.