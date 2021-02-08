UrduPoint.com
Germany Upset By Signals From Moscow Amid Diplomatic Expulsions

Mon 08th February 2021

Germany has been very disappointed by signals that came from Russia during the EU foreign policy chief's trip there last week, a deputy spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Germany has been very disappointed by signals that came from Russia during the EU foreign policy chief's trip there last week, a deputy spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said Monday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday the expulsion of three EU diplomats while Josep Borrell was talking to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

"For our part, we see no mistake in trying to have a constructive dialogue with Russia, although signals from Russia were more than disappointing," Andrea Sasse told reporters.

The Russian ministry accused the German, Polish and Swedish diplomats of taking part in unsanctioned protests in January. The three EU countries responded in kind on Monday. Russia called the tit-for-tat expulsions unjustified.

