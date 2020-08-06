Germany urges Britain to be more 'realistic' in Brexit negotiations: minister

Britain needs to be more "realistic and pragmatic" in Brexit negotiations with the European Union, Germany's European affairs minister told AFP in an interview Thursday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Britain needs to be more "realistic and pragmatic" in Brexit negotiations with the European Union, Germany's European affairs minister told AFP in an interview Thursday.

Expressing deep disappointment over deadlocked negotiations over Britain's future relationship with the bloc, Michael Roth said he was "disappointed that London is shifting further and further away from the political declaration agreed between us as a reliable basis for negotiations".

"I would like those responsible in London to be more realistic and pragmatic. The Brits are known for the latter," he said.