Germany Urges China For Transparency On COVID-19 Outbreak - Foreign Minister Maas

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:55 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Berlin is calling on Beijing to be transparent as the international community seeks to investigate the origin and spread of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview with the Funke media group on Monday.

"The whole world is interested in figuring out the exact origin of the virus. But science, not politics, should give reasonable answers. Now China has the chance to demonstrate how transparently it wants to approach this issue regarding the virus," Maas said.

Earlier in the day, Australian newspaper the Daily Telegraph published the findings of a 15-page report produced by the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance, comprising the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

In the report, intelligence agencies allege that China hid or destroyed evidence related to the COVID-19 outbreak, and scientists have refused to provide live samples of the coronavirus strain to international researchers.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Beijing has maintained that it has operated with the utmost transparency regarding the publication of data related to the global pandemic.�

The disease, which first broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has since spread rapidly across the world. According to the latest data published by the World Health Organization, more than 3.3 million people have contracted the disease. The current global death toll is estimated to have exceeded 238,000.

