UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Urges Employers To Transfer Employees To Remote Work - Merkel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:20 AM

Germany Urges Employers to Transfer Employees to Remote Work - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Germany is urging employers to transfer the maximum possible number of employees to remote work at least until March 15, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a meeting with the heads of German regions.

"We are now working in legal space, we already discussed this issue on January 5. The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs will issue an order, initially scheduled until March 15, in line with which employers should, wherever possible, transfer employees to remote work, if possible," Merkel said.

Related Topics

German Germany Angela Merkel January March

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

3 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

3 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

3 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

3 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

3 hours ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.