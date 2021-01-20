Germany Urges Employers to Transfer Employees to Remote Work - Merkel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Germany is urging employers to transfer the maximum possible number of employees to remote work at least until March 15, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a meeting with the heads of German regions.

"We are now working in legal space, we already discussed this issue on January 5. The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs will issue an order, initially scheduled until March 15, in line with which employers should, wherever possible, transfer employees to remote work, if possible," Merkel said.