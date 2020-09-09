Germany urges EU states to take in Greek camp migrants after 'disaster'

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Germany on Wednesday urged fellow EU members to take in migrants whose temporary shelter on the Greek island of Lesbos was gutted by a huge fire.

"With the European Commission and other EU member states that are ready to help, we need to quickly clarify how we can help Greece," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, whose country holds the presidency of the bloc, said on Twitter.

"That includes the distribution of refugees among those in the EU who are willing to take them in," he added.