Germany Urges Guinean Conflict Sides To Refrain From Violence After Coup

Germany Urges Guinean Conflict Sides to Refrain From Violence After Coup

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Germany condemns the military power grab in Guinea, urging the parties to refrain from further violence, the Federal Foreign Office said on Monday.

On Sunday, a group of Guinean military led by Mamady Doumbouya stormed the presidential palace in Conakry and detained President Alpha Conde. Doumbouya declared the country's parliament dissolved and constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew.

The African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the assault and called for Conde's immediate release and restoration of constitutional order.

"We support the demands of ECOWAS and the African Union and call on all stakeholders to refrain from further violence," the foreign office said.

Conde won in the October 2020 presidential election and entered his third term after amending the national constitution to make such a move. His victory prompted nationwide rallies.

