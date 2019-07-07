Germany Urges Iran to Stick to Nuclear Deal - Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Germany is extremely concerned about Iran breaching the limit set for uranium enrichment and urges it to reverse this decision, the Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

"Germany - like our E3 [UK, France, Germany] and EU partners - is extremely concerned by Iran's announcement that it has begun enriching uranium beyond the concentration of 3.67%," it said in a statement.

Germany will wait for the confirmation from the IAEA nuclear watchdog.

"As E3 and EU we have repeatedly called on Iran not to take further measures that further undermine the nuclear deal. We strongly urge Iran to stop and reverse all steps that are inconsistent with Iran's commitments," it continued.

Germany is in close contact with other signatories to the 2015 pact on further actions, which may include a session of the Joint Commission overseeing the implementation of the agreement.