Germany Urges Israel Not to Expand Settlements in Occupied West Bank

Germany is concerned by Israel's plan to build more settler homes in the occupied Palestinian territories and urges it to abstain from raising tensions, the Foreign Office said Wednesday

An Israeli watchdog for the Middle Eastern peace process said Israel had moved in the past days to build extra 1,936 housing units in the territories that might need to be vacated under Israel's prospective peace deal with Palestinians.

"We learned with great alarm about the Israeli government's decision to expand settlements in the West Bank. The government calls to abandon all steps that further complicate a peaceful solution to the conflict in the Middle East," the statement read.

Israel has been building homes for Jewish settlers in lands it annexed in the 1967 war. Some 600,000 Israelis now live in the occupied West Bank and Eastern Jerusalem. The United Nations does not recognize these settlements as legal.