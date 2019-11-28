UrduPoint.com
Germany Urges North Korea To Get Serious About Disarming After Fresh Launches

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Germany urges North Korea to accept US offers and get serious about talks that seek to end its nuclear and missile tests, the Foreign Office said in the wake of new launches on Thursday.

North Korea is believed to have fired two short-range projectiles from a super-size multiple rocket launcher. They flew about 380 kilometers (236 miles) at a maximum altitude of 97 kilometers (60 miles) before plunging into the sea off the country's eastern coast.

"The Federal government urges North Korea .

..  to accept the US offer and begin earnest negotiations about an end to its program to build weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile systems," a spokesman for the German ministry said in a press release.

Germany estimated that the launch was North Korea's 13th test this year. It stressed that the North should refrain from issuing ultimatums after Pyongyang threatened last week to break off denuclearization talks with Washington if no concessions were offered before the turn of the year.

