Germany urges probe into 'shocking' accusations on Gaza aid worker deaths

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Germany on Monday called for an urgent investigation into "shocking" accusations that Israeli forces knowingly fired on a convoy of ambulances in an attack that killed 15 aid workers in Gaza on March 23.

"There are very significant questions about the actions of the Israeli army now," foreign ministry spokesman Christian Wagner said after new video footage emerged raising questions about the circumstances of the attack.

"An investigation and accountability of the perpetrators are urgently needed," he said.

The death of 15 medics and humanitarian workers in Gaza in March after shots were fired at their ambulances sparked international condemnation.