Germany Urges Probe Into 'shocking' Accusations On Gaza Aid Worker Deaths
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Germany on Monday called for an urgent investigation into "shocking" accusations that Israeli forces knowingly fired on a convoy of ambulances in an attack that killed 15 aid workers in Gaza on March 23.
"There are very significant questions about the actions of the Israeli army now," foreign ministry spokesman Christian Wagner said after new video footage emerged raising questions about the circumstances of the attack.
"An investigation and accountability of the perpetrators are urgently needed," he said.
The death of 15 medics and humanitarian workers in Gaza in March after shots were fired at their ambulances sparked international condemnation.
Recent Stories
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden
Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts
Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow
MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award
Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..
Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case
Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan
Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record
UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow
More Stories From World
-
Germany urges probe into 'shocking' accusations on Gaza aid worker deaths3 minutes ago
-
Market panic deepens as Trump sticks to tariffs33 minutes ago
-
King Charles III shrugs off health scare to begin Italy visit33 minutes ago
-
EU must adapt to 'paradigm shift' in global trade system1 hour ago
-
China vows to remain 'safe and promising land' for foreign investment1 hour ago
-
Stock plunge a 'wake-up call' on impact of US tariffs: Berlin1 hour ago
-
Ukrainian team headed to US 'this week' for minerals deal talks1 hour ago
-
Xizang recognizes 5th group of intangible cultural heritage inheritors1 hour ago
-
Putin congratulates ice hockey icon Ovechkin on NHL goal record2 hours ago
-
Lebanon health ministry says one dead in Israeli strike in south3 hours ago
-
Hong Kong stocks plunge on worst day since 19973 hours ago
-
Bishkek opens cycling season4 hours ago