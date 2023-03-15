UrduPoint.com

Germany Urges Russia To Extend Grain Export Deal By More Than 60 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Germany wants Russia to extend a deal with Ukraine that guarantees unfettered grain exports through the Black Sea by more than 60 days, a government spokeswoman said Wednesday

"We call on the Russian government to secure an extension of the Grain Initiative beyond the proposed 60-day limit," Christiane Hoffmann told a news briefing.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said, after talks with UN officials in Geneva, that Russia did not mind extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative beyond March 18, but only for 60 days.

He said Russia's position will depend on the progress made in streamlining the access of Russian food and fertilizer exports to the global market, including associated logistics, insurance and other services.

Russia and Ukraine struck a deal in July to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizers out of Ukrainian Black Sea ports. It is part of a UN- and Turkey-brokered package agreement that also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea.

