Germany Urges to Wait for Investigation Results Over Attack on RIA Novosti Journalists

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The German interior ministry urged on Monday to wait for the results of the investigation by German prosecutors and Berlin police into the attack on the building where RIA Novosti journalists live.

On Friday, someone threw a bottle into the window of one of the apartments housing Russian journalists in Berlin. An inspection of the building that followed found a suspicious object with a gas tank and wires, believed to be explosive. German sappers who were asked to the scene confirmed it to be an improvised explosive device and deactivated it on the spot.

The Russian side said that it could have been a terrorist attack against Russian journalists and their families.

"The Berlin Office of the Federal Public Prosecutor is conducting a criminal investigation in this regard. The investigation is being conducted by the state security department of the Berlin police, it is necessary to wait for the results of this investigation," a spokesman for the German interior ministry said at a briefing in Berlin.