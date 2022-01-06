UrduPoint.com

Germany, US Agree On Need For Political Solution On Russia, Ukraine - German Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 12:23 AM

Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution on Russia, Ukraine - German Minister

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that she and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have agreed that there is no alternative path to reaching a political solution to resolve tensions between Ukraine and Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that she and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have agreed that there is no alternative path to reaching a political solution to resolve tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

"In our bilateral meeting, we agreed today on the importance of finding a good path forward to finding a solution together for the process of dialogue because there is no alternative to a political solution. This has to be clear to the Russian government and it is in this understanding that we as transatlantic partners will continue to go into the talks in the coming weeks," Baerbock said in a press conference alongside Blinken.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Government

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners ..

Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners 'Appropriate,' 'Timely' Measu ..

8 minutes ago
 Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protes ..

Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protests in Kazakhstan - Interior Mi ..

8 minutes ago
 German Foreign Minister Says No Decision on Securi ..

German Foreign Minister Says No Decision on Security of Europe Possible Without ..

8 minutes ago
 Roads Leading to House of Ministries in Nur-Sultan ..

Roads Leading to House of Ministries in Nur-Sultan Blocked - Correspondent

8 minutes ago
 Two soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists kil ..

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

19 minutes ago
 Biden, First Lady to Visit Nevada to Attend US Sen ..

Biden, First Lady to Visit Nevada to Attend US Senator Reid Memorial - White Hou ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.