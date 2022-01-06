Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution on Russia, Ukraine - German Minister

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that she and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have agreed that there is no alternative path to reaching a political solution to resolve tensions between Ukraine and Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that she and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have agreed that there is no alternative path to reaching a political solution to resolve tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

"In our bilateral meeting, we agreed today on the importance of finding a good path forward to finding a solution together for the process of dialogue because there is no alternative to a political solution. This has to be clear to the Russian government and it is in this understanding that we as transatlantic partners will continue to go into the talks in the coming weeks," Baerbock said in a press conference alongside Blinken.