Germany, US Agree to 'Closely Coordinate' Response to Ryanair Incident - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to discuss the situation in the middle East and the response to the Ryanair plane emergency landing in Minsk, the German foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas spoke on the phone with his US colleague @secblinken, who is on his way to the #MiddleEast to share impressions from his talks there. Common goal: stabilize ceasefire, path toward long-term solution. Will closely coordinate on response to #FR4978 [flight number of Ryanair plane landed in Minsk]," the ministry posted on Twitter.

The EU leaders held a summit in Brussels earlier in the day, where they condemned Minsk's actions, called for an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) probe into the incident, and called for tougher sanctions and bans on Belarusian carriers' flights in the EU.