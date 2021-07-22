Germany, US Found Constructive Solution to Nord Stream 2 - German Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Germany and the United States have found a constructive solution to the Nord Stream 2 issue, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"I am glad that we have found a constructive solution to the Nord Stream 2 problem with the United States.

We will support Ukraine in creating a green energy sector and will work to ensure gas transit through Ukraine in the next decade," the minister said on Twitter.

Earlier, Germany and the United States published a joint statement, which refers to measures to support Ukraine, European energy security and common goals for climate protection. It formulates a number of conditions for the operation of Nord Stream 2.