Germany, US Seize $25Mln In Bitcoin From Hydra, Cryptocurrency Wallets - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Germany, US Seize $25Mln in Bitcoin From Hydra, Cryptocurrency Wallets - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) German and US authorities seized $25 million worth of bitcoin from the Hydra Market and cryptocurrency wallets on Tuesday morning, the US Department of Justice said.

"The Justice Department announced today the seizure of Hydra Market (Hydra), the world's largest and longest-running darknet market ...

The seizure of the Hydra servers and cryptocurrency wallets containing $25 million worth of bitcoin was made this morning in Germany by the German Federal Criminal Police (the Bundeskriminalamt), in coordination with U.S. law enforcement," the Justice Department said in a press release.

It added that the Hydra marketplace "enabled users in mainly Russian-speaking countries to buy and sell illicit goods and services, including illegal drugs, stolen financial information, fraudulent identification documents, and money laundering and mixing services, anonymously and outside the reach of law enforcement."

