UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany-US Talks On Nord Stream 2 Ongoing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

Germany-US Talks on Nord Stream 2 Ongoing

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The negotiations between the United States and Germany on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline continue, a German government source told Sputnik on Tuesday, declining to divulge further details.

On Monday, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Berlin and Washington were close to unveiling a deal that would avert resumption of currently waived US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline's parent company, and its Chief Executive Officer Matthias Warnig.

"As the Federal Chancellor [Angela Merkel] said last week, the federal government is negotiating with the US authorities on Nord Stream 2. These negotiations are ongoing. As usual, we do not comment on specific topics of the talks," the source said.

The White House said earlier in the day that it expected the US Department of State to provide more details on the reported Nord Stream 2 deal "soon.

"

The Russia-led project, which is nearly complete, aims at transporting natural gas from Russia directly to Germany. Washington, being a vocal opponent of Nord Stream 2 and branding it as a threat to European energy independence, has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on companies and businesspeople engaged in the project. Berlin, however, continues to support the pipeline's construction and has condemned Washington's attempts to disrupt it.

The two sides have agreed that the US and the EU should ensure that the pipeline is not used to pressure Ukraine and that Kiev continues to have access to gas transit. Russia, in turn, has maintained that the project is purely economic and urged others to stop politicizing the issue.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington White House German Company Germany Berlin Nord Kiev Independence United States Gas From Government

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on market in S ..

53 minutes ago

Lavrov, Kerry Discuss Joint Preparations for Confe ..

2 minutes ago

Militants Fire 24 Shells in Syria's Hama, 11 Peopl ..

11 minutes ago

Some powers want to isolate Pakistan at int'l leve ..

11 minutes ago

Top Member of Myanmar's Former Ruling Party Dies o ..

11 minutes ago

Faisalabad receives 92 mm rain

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.